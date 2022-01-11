Former Bordentown Township police chief Frank Nucera has asked to delay reporting to federal prison to serve his 28-month sentence for lying to the FBI when he was being investigated for a hate crime.

Frank Nucera Jr., 64, suffers from a number of health problems, according to court records, including a bout with COVID-19. He has a history of blood clots and is currently undergoing treatment, the records say.

In an 11-page letter dated Jan. 7 to U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler, defense attorney Rocco Cipparone asked for “a compassionate release” to allow Nucera, who was charged with a number of crimes after a 2016 incident involving a Black suspect at a Bordentown hotel, to remain free and self-surrender on April 30. Nucera was scheduled to report to a federal prison on Boyd County, Ky., on Jan. 19.

Kugler scheduled a conference call for 4 p.m. Tuesday with Cipparone and Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Lorber. The judge postponed sentencing for a month in April 2021 when Nucera had what was reported as other serious medical issues.

Cipparone said “incarceration would endanger his health and potentially his life.” He said the request was “modest, precautionary, and well-warranted.”

Kugler sentenced Nucera in May 2021 for lying to the FBI, and while typically, defendants are given 30 days to surrender, the judge delayed his reporting to jail while other charges in his case were pending. Since then, two trials ended with deadlocked juries, and prosecutors have dropped those civil rights charges against Nucera. Nucera has appealed his lying conviction.

Nucera, Cipparone wrote, “is particularly vulnerable because of his age and his medical conditions, and a jail environment only will exacerbate his vulnerability to severe illness or worse.”

Prosecutors said Nucera lied when he told the FBI he did not strike a handcuffed Black teenage suspect at the hotel. Authorities said Nucera had a history of making derogatory remarks about Black people, saying he would unleash police dogs on spectators at high school football games and join a firing squad to mow them down. He also compared them to ISIS.

Kentucky has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country and has seen a recent spike in coronavirus cases and “incarceration would endanger his health and potentially his life,” Cipparone wrote.

According to Cipparone, Nucera has long-standing health ailments and is undergoing treatment from a hematologist and a cardiologist. Delaying his surrender until April would allow adequate time for testing and treatment, although his hematologist has recommended that Nucera not be incarcerated during the pandemic, he said.

“Clearly there are real risks in the heightened environment of jail,” Cipparone wrote.

This is a developing story.