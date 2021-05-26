A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced former Bordentown Township police chief Frank Nucera to 28 months in prison for lying to the FBI investigating his hate crime case, saying he has “a lifetime status as a convicted felon, a racist, a liar.”

Nucera, 64, the longtime police chief in the predominantly white community just south of Trenton, appeared to show no emotion as he stood next to his attorney Rocco Cipparone who pleaded for leniency. Cipparone argued that Nucera had otherwise had ”a well-lived life.”

» READ MORE: Jury finds former N.J. police chief guilty of lying to FBI

U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler said he wanted to send a strong message to deter other police officers around the country and the public that such misconduct as found in the Nucera case would not be tolerated.

”The general public has suffered,” Kugler said. “His words and his deeds caused great harm to the public perception of the criminal justice system.”

A jury in October 2019 convicted Nucera of lying when he told the FBI he did not strike a handcuffed Black teenage suspect at a Bordentown hotel in 2016. The jury was deadlocked on two more serious hate-crime charges and a mistrial was declared.

Authorities said Nucera had a history of making derogatory remarks about Blacks, speaking about joining a firing squad to mow them down and comparing them to ISIS. Fellow officers secretly made 81 recordings of Nucera using racial slurs and testified against him.

Nucera faced 10 to 16 months in prison on the lying charge, under federal sentencing guidelines. The judge had the discretion to consider special circumstances and found that jail time was warranted. Kugler also sentenced Nucera to two years’ supervised release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Lorber asked Kugler to impose between 46 and 57 months, saying the circumstances warrant a higher sentence because Nucera was a police chief at the time.

In his sentencing memorandum, Cipparone asked Kugler for leniency, saying the racists statements Nucera made were out of character. He requested one year’s probation.

Nucera faces a retrial on two remaining counts of hate-crime assault and deprivation of civil rights after the jury was deadlocked during the first trial. He could face up to 10 years in prison on each count, if convicted. A date has not been set. Nucera remains free on bond.