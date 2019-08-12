“Brandon cares so much about his teammates and this organization, and he’s just itching to get back out on the field,” offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland said the other day. “He loves it so much. I have to be careful. I’ll do some individual stuff with him, and he wants me to keep pushing him. I’m like, ‘Brandon we’ll go to a certain point here, and then you got to be honest with me and tell me.’ He’s itching to go.”