A retired firefighter from Delaware County was arrested Thursday for lobbing a fire extinguisher that hit three police officers during the insurrectionist riot at the U.S. Capitol last week, federal authorities said.
Robert Sanford faces federal felony charges including assaulting a police officer. The projectile he is accused of throwing was not the one that killed Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was also struck in the head by a fire extinguisher during the melee and later died from his wounds, authorities said.
Investigators said Sanford was identified from video taken at the scene showing him throwing the fire extinguisher around 2:30 p.m. as the pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol building’s west side.
Sanford is scheduled to make his first appearance in federal court in Philadelphia Thursday afternoon and will later be transferred to Washington, where his case is being prosecuted.
It was not immediately clear whether he had retained an attorney.
This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.