Brian Templeton, 54, attacked his mother while she slept in the Edgewater Park apartment they shared, beating her in the head with a kitchen pan, prosecutors said. He then left her body for several days before putting it in a cedar chest that he placed in the backseat of his car, Assistant Prosecutor Robert Van Gilst said Friday during a virtual court hearing. Templeton later abandoned the car in the parking lot of the Willingboro pizza store where he worked, the prosecutor said.