David Connors, 30, and Eileen Connors, 26, of England, said they were arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol after the car carrying them, their 3-month-old baby, and four others veered away from an animal in the road near Vancouver and accidentally entered the U.S. Federal immigration authorities disputed that, saying the Border Patrol had intercepted and stopped what was a deliberate attempt to illegally enter the U.S.