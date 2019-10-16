The British family who said that an innocent wrong turn from Canada into the United States led to a 13-day detention with their baby has been deported, their attorneys said Wednesday.
The family’s nearly two weeks in federal custody ended Wednesday morning, and they are now en route to the United Kingdom. They had been held at the Berks detention center in Leesport, Pa.
David Connors, 30, and Eileen Connors, 26, of England, said they were arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol after the car carrying them, their 3-month-old baby, and four others veered away from an animal in the road near Vancouver and accidentally entered the U.S. Federal immigration authorities disputed that, saying the Border Patrol had intercepted and stopped what was a deliberate attempt to illegally enter the U.S.
The Connors said their 3-month-old baby boy was subjected to frigid and filthy conditions at the Berks lockup, developing blotchy skin and what seemed to be an eye infection. The detention center has for years been the target of activist groups like the Shut Down Berks Coalition, who say it harms children and families.
The family had been in U.S. custody since Oct. 3, and held at the prison since Oct. 5.
“Deportations at Berks usually occur in the middle of the night,” their attorneys said in a statement. “A family is typically woken up at around 2 or 3 in the morning, asked to pack their belongings, and then taken to an airport. ... We have no other information at this time.”