The Broad Street Run, the country’s largest 10-mile race and a Philadelphia tradition for more than 40 years, is making a comeback this fall.

The race will take place on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 8 a.m. Organizers said participants in the 2020 edition — which ended up being virtual — will have an opportunity to register for the 2021 run at a discounted rate. Registration will open on Thursday at 12:01 a.m. and remain open until July 29.

Any remaining open slots not taken by 2020 registrants will be filled with a limited lottery, organizers said.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Philly’s premier road race back to the city this fall,” Philadelphia Parks & Recreation commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell said in a statement. “You don’t have to run to be a part of the race to enjoy the excitement of the Broad Street Run. Enjoy all the fun and festivities and the spirit of Philadelphia that makes our 10 mile race the best in the country.”

The race will be broadcast live in its entirety on Sunday, October 10, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on NBC10 and Telemundo62, and streamed live on the stations’ digital platforms.

Answers to more specific questions about the rescheduled race can be found at broadstreetrun.com/faqs.

The annual race, first run in 1980, begins at Broad Street and Somerville Avenue in Logan and ends at the Navy Yard in South Philadelphia. About 40,000 runners participate and spectators often crowd Broad Street to cheer them on, particularly in nice weather. The race has raised more than $5 million for the American Cancer Society.