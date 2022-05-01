After being canceled in 2020, and postponed in 2021, the 10-mile Broad Street Run returned to Philly on a sunny Sunday with 27,500 runners expected to participate.

Runner Heather Kukla, 46, participated in the virtual race during last year’s rescheduled Broad Street Run, and her time was about two minutes per mile slower than it was at Sunday’s race. She attributed the difference to the fans who showed up, even if there were a limited number of them.

”I just was running with gratitude that we can do this altogether,” said Kukla, of Maple Glen.

The winner of this year’s women’s race, Sarah Naibei of Kenya, set a new course record with a time of 52 minutes, 3 seconds, according to unofficial results. Robert Gaitho of Grand Prairie, Texas, finished first in the men’s race in 45:41.

All runners over 5 years of age were required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and show proof of vaccination. No masks were required this year.

But Philadelphia’s iconic run discouraged people from gathering along the course — despite guidance that outdoor gatherings tend to be safe. Only runners, event staff, and emergency personnel were allowed at the start and finish line areas. Families and friends of runners were encouraged to watch the race live on NBC10.

Kukla said she thought the benefits of having more spectators would have outweighed the limited risk of COVID-19 transmission. ”We were outdoors. I didn’t feel unsafe,” she said.

Terry McGurk, 52, of West Chester, who has been running Broad Street since 1993, said he appreciated the spectators who came out to this year’s event despite the guidance to stay away. He said he sets faster times when there’s a crowd cheering runners on.

”I love spectators. It helps you get through the race, especially at the end,” said McGurk, who finished the race in 1 hour and 13 minutes. “I wish they would bring spectators back as soon as possible.”

Mayor Jim Kenney, watching runners cross the finish line, declined to comment on the policy discouraging spectators from attending.

The city did sanction the classic rock band Right Turn at 40 to play outside the Union League. It was the band’s 13th year playing the Broad Street Run.

Lead singer Dave DiProspero said the five-piece band didn’t play at the 2021 race, held in October. It was a “bummer” that the run organizers discouraged spectators from attending this year, he said, but he was glad the band had a chance to return to Broad Street.

”The runners appreciate it. The spectators appreciate it,” he said just before the lead runners blazed through Center City. “It’s our favorite show every year.”

Todd Dreby, 45, and his kids cheered on his wife in Center City. He thought more people would show up to cheer.

”We just wanted to get back to normal,” said Dreby, who lives in Newtown. “I’m surprised there isn’t a lot of people.”

The race started at Broad Street and Fisher Avenue in North Philly and finished at the PIDC Lot on Pattison Avenue west of Broad Street. Race organizers expect the course to return to its former route, finishing at the Navy Yard, next year.

More than 10 streets are closed for the race. Delays are likely in the area of the race and surrounding streets. Most closed roads, except some areas of Pattison Avenue, are expected to reopen by noon, after street sweepers clean the route.

Prize money will total more than $27,000, and individual prizes depend on the division. There is a $1,000 bonus for any runner who beats the existing course records.

The number of attendees wasn’t the only new feature of the crowd in the pandemic era, runner Kukla said.

”All the quarantine dogs were out and about,” she said. “I saw about 200 poodle mixes.”

This story is developing and will be updated.