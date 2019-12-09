Finally, if you’re curious about the backstage world and the history of Broadway theater, the Hudson Theatre has just launched a half-mile walking tour with stories of the famous actors who trod those boards. The 1-hour, 45-minute tour is offered Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 11 a.m. Tickets are $37 for adults and $32 for children under 13. Meet at the Broadway Up Close Kiosk in Times Square. (Tickets at broadwayupclose.com/broadwaysbeginnings.)