The early afternoon July 24 shooting at New Jersey Urology, 15000 Midlantic Drive, occurred after Gomola allegedly became upset about an appointment for his father, who was in their SUV at the time of the shooting, say. Gomola, off-duty from his job at the Burlington County Jail, was seen in video arguing with a nurse, Stephanie Horton, in the hallway outside of the clinic’s suite, then pushing her, according to the affidavit of probable cause in his arrest.