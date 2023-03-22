Bruce Springsteen receives Medal of Arts award from President Biden

The Boss has added another presidential award to his collection.

Bruce Springsteen, along with other performers including Gladys Knight and Mindy Kaling, was honored by President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday with the 2021 National Medal of Arts.

“A poet, troubadour, a chronicler of American life and resilience and hope and dreams,” Biden said of the musician. “[He’s the] recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom along with 20 Grammys, an Oscar, a Tony, and an unyielding love from millions of fans across generations.”

The National Medal of the Arts, launched in 1997, is the highest American award for artists, supporters and advocacy groups,. Biden honored a total of 12 artists and groups. He also honored 11 National Humanities Medal recipients, marking his first crop of arts and humanities awards since taking office.

Tuesday’s ceremony was one of a backlog of events that were postponed throughout the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last September, Biden surprised Sir Elton John with a National Humanities Medal during a White House musical event, moving the musician to tears.

When Springsteen was named to collect his medal, he was greeted by roaring applause and a warm handshake from Biden. The announcer continued, “...for his extraordinary contributions to the American songbook and for being … the Boss.” Springsteen chuckled and shrugged on stage.

The award marks Springsteen’s third from the White House. He previously earned a Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama along with a prestigious Kennedy Center Honor.

During his introductory speech, Biden praised Springsteen’s massive tour and how he got his start at “the local Elks Lodge — and I know where it is ... just across the river.”

Ever the opportunist to plug Jill Biden’s connections to New Jersey and Philly — she was technically born in Hammonton, but real ones know she grew up in Willow Grove, PA, don’t get it twisted! — Biden continued, “I’ve been to Freehold. And I married a ‘Joi-sey’ girl, OK?.” (As for the questionable spelling of Jersey, please don’t come for us. That’s how the official White House transcript had it. It’s not our fault their office chose violence.)

“Bruce,” he added, “Some people are just ‘Born to Run,’ man.”

Here is the full list of award recipients:

The 2021 National Medal of Arts

Judith Francisca Baca, artist Fred Eychaner, businessman and philanthropist Jose Feliciano, singer Mindy Kaling, actress Gladys Knight, singer Julia Louis-Dreyfus, actor Antonio Martorell-Cardona, painter Joan Shigekawa, film producer Bruce Springsteen, musician Vera Wang, fashion designer The Billie Holiday Theatre The International Association of Blacks in Dance

