Bruce Springsteen could soon become the next New Jersey-born celebrity to get his own holiday in the Garden State.
State Assemblywoman Valerie Vainieri Huttle (D., Bergen) introduced a resolution to designate Sept. 23 — yes, the Boss’ birthday — as “Bruce Springsteen Day” in New Jersey. Senator Vin Gopal (D., Monmouth) sponsored the proposal in the State Senate as of last week, records show.
“Bruce Springsteen performs at numerous charitable concerts, contributes millions of dollars to philanthropic causes, and encourages his audiences to give back,” the resolution reads. “Bruce Springsteen and his wife, New Jersey native and E Street Band member Patti Scialfa, still call New Jersey home.”
Though Vainieri Huttle has only seen two Springsteen concerts, as she told NJ Advance Media, the Boss’ Springsteen on Broadway solo show inspired her to write the resolution. The show, she said, “highlighted his work as a passionate storyteller of the American Dream.”
Should the measure be approved, it would technically make Springsteen the second E Street Band member to get his own holiday in the Garden State. Former Gov. Chris Christie, a noted Springsteen fan (despite Bruce not sharing the love), signed a resolution in 2014 that made Jan. 11 “Clarence Clemons Day” in honor of the late E Street Band saxophonist’s birthday.
While a day seems cool, sometimes it’s only a consolation prize: Danny DeVito got his own day in 2018, when Gov. Phil Murphy declared the actor’s birthday, Nov. 17, as “Danny DeVito Day.” But DeVito, an Asbury Park native, later said he initially asked the state to name a beach after him in his hometown.
Vainieri Huttle told the Asbury Park Press that New Jerseyans could be celebrating Bruce Springsteen Day as soon as September, when the Boss turns 71.
“We have to do it before next September, that’s for sure,” she said.