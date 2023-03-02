A handgun, knives, and a drawing were taken from the Poconos home where the man accused of killing 4 Idaho college students was arrested

A handgun and empty magazines, knives and computers, dark clothing, and a drawing of “a man’s mind” were among the items investigators seized from the Pennsylvania family home where Bryan Kohberger, suspected of killing four Idaho college students, was arrested in December, according to documents unsealed Thursday.

Records show authorities also took from the Monroe County home a cell phone and bill, computer equipment, black face masks and gloves, notes, and criminal psychology and criminology books.

From Kohberger’s 2015 white Hyundai Elantra, police seized goggles, a shovel, a plastic bag containing a pink zipper, a plastic bag containing a green zipper, more gloves, swabs, insurance and registration documents, and information from a stay at the Comfort Inn. They also took parts of the car, like a seatbelt, headrest, and gas pedal.

The court documents unsealed Thursday provide a look into what authorities were searching for, and what they found, when they descended on the home in the Poconos in late December, arresting Kohberger more than six weeks after the killings of four University of Idaho students.

Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. A now-former criminology graduate student at Washington State University, Kohberger lived near the Moscow, Idaho, rental home where the students were found dead in November. He was arrested in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30 after driving more than 2,500 miles to his parents’ home in Indian Mountain Lakes in Chestnuthill Township, north of Allentown.

Kohberger is in custody in Latah, Idaho, awaiting trial.

According to an affidavit, Pennsylvania State Troopers began surveilling Kohberger’s family home on Dec. 27, observing the suspect walking near the house. Three days later, they searched the home and arrested Kohberger.

Authorities said they identified Kohberger as a suspect after matching the Hyundai Elantra to a car seen on Moscow neighborhood surveillance footage near the victims’ home before the killings.

Documents released in January showed that police later matched DNA from a knife sheath at the scene in Idaho to DNA taken from trash at the Pennsylvania house.

The warrant unsealed Thursday shows authorities were searching the home for: any items containing blood or bodily fluids; knives and other weapons; medications or drugs, any property belonging to the victims; dark clothing and shoes with a diamond pattern sole; DNA samples; alcoholic beverages; and notes “indicating, suggesting, or related to violence stabbing, a fight, or motive/hostility for any of the same.”

The warrant also showed investigators looked for electronic devices and communication records.

The documents unsealed Thursday show authorities took from the home:

Three knives, including a pocket knife and a Taylor Cutlery knife with a leather sheath A .40-caliber Glock handgun and three empty .40-caliber magazines A “green leafy substance” and a prescription Multiple computers, including a two damaged laptops, and a motherboard and hard drives A cell phone and Kohberger’s AT&T bill Dark clothing, black face masks, hats and black gloves New Balance shoes, and multiple pairs of boots A shop vacuum Multiple DNA swabs Books, including those on criminal psychology and criminology, and a “book with underlining on page 118″ Notes, paperwork and documents, including what agents described as “’a man’s mind’ drawing,” a “note to dad from Bryan,” and a “note from Bryan from Montana.”

It’s unclear from the records whether the seized items belonged solely to Kohberger or to his family, or if investigators believed the seized knives were linked to the killings.

Records released earlier this week show police also seized from the Pennsylvania home a silver flashlight, a black Washington State University sweatshirt, black shorts, boxes, and socks, a pair of black-and-white Nike sneakers in size 13, medical-style gloves, and a buccal DNA swab.

Documents released by Idaho investigators in January showed that during a search of Kohberger’s Washington apartment and office in December, authorities took stained mattress covers and a pillow with a reddish-brown spot, hair strands, and other items.

Kohberger is scheduled to appear next in Idaho court in June.