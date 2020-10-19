Priscilla Cortez was driving south on northbound I-95 at about 1:40 a.m. April 1 when she crashed into another car, killing Ryan Connell, 28, Leanne Popson, 35, both of Levittown, and Lucas Gelatko, 36, of Yardley, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.