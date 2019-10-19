While camping with a group of 16 friends and family at Homestead Family Campgrounds in West Rockhill Township, Miles Jones, 41, of Philadelphia, began fighting with his girlfriend, said James O’Malley, spokesperson for the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office. After his girlfriend threw him out of the tent and Jones tried to flip the tent over, a group, including the two victims, Eric Braxton, 41, and Arthur Hill, 46, tried to intervene. They asked him to sit in his girlfriend’s car and cool off.