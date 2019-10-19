Two Philadelphia men were shot and killed early Saturday morning at a Bucks County campground after a domestic dispute during an annual camping trip.
While camping with a group of 16 friends and family at Homestead Family Campgrounds in West Rockhill Township, Miles Jones, 41, of Philadelphia, began fighting with his girlfriend, said James O’Malley, spokesperson for the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office. After his girlfriend threw him out of the tent and Jones tried to flip the tent over, a group, including the two victims, Eric Braxton, 41, and Arthur Hill, 46, tried to intervene. They asked him to sit in his girlfriend’s car and cool off.
Jones allegedly sat in his girlfriend’s car for about 15 minutes and then returned to the grounds with a 9-millimeter handgun and shot Braxton and Hill around 2 a.m., O’Malley said.
Jones is being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility. He was arraigned on two charges of criminal homicide, one count of possession of an instrument of crime, and 13 counts of recklessly endangering another person.
According to O’Malley, Jones works in the health insurance industry. He has no prior arrests or convictions except for a minor drinking charge in 2007.