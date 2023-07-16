Bucks County flash flood: What we know

A sudden downpour caused severe flooding on roadways in the Washington Crossing area of Bucks County, near Houghs Creek, on Saturday evening. Officials have since confirmed that at least four people were killed, and three remain missing. Nearby roads were severely damaged, and volunteers are continuing their search for victims on foot.

Here is what we know so far:

What happened?

A torrential downpour began in Bucks County, causing a flash flood, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The water trapped 11 vehicles on the 1000 block of Washington Crossing Road, including three that were swept away, according to Upper Makefield Fire Chief Tim Brewer, who said that these vehicles were likely already on the road when the flooding began.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Brewer said, adding he believed Saturday night’s flooding was worse than Hurricane Ida two years ago.

Eight people were rescued from their cars on the roadway, and two were rescued from Houghs Creek. Seventy-five volunteers continue to search for more victims.

Four people died and three are still missing.

How much rain fell in Washington Crossing?

Up to 7 inches of rain hit the area in less than an hour, according to Brewer. The water damaged several roads in the area and they remain closed.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency says to never drive in standing water, noting “mere inches” can carry a vehicle away.

A flash flood warning remains in effect for the area through the early afternoon today.

Who are the victims?

We don’t know much yet. Here are some of the details that officials have shared so far:

At least two of the three people missing come from the same family — a 9-month-old boy and a 2-year-old girl. At least two of the deceased victims are female and one is male, all adults. Three were found overnight, and the fourth person was found a mile south from the road between the Delaware Canal towpath and Delaware River, along Taylorsville Road.

Brewer explained that the area was “very inaccessible” with steep cliffs, causing much of the search-and-rescue operation to take place on foot. While they are still treating their search as a rescue mission, “we are fairly certain we are in a recovery mode at this time,” he said.

Were the deceased victims found inside of their cars?

None of the deceased victims were found inside of cars, according to the Bucks County coroner.

Officials believe that each of the victims had been inside of a car at one point, and exited their vehicles as the flooding worsened.