It’s official: Buddy, the Philly street cat whose fight for life won him fans all over the world, now has a forever home.

Buddy, a spunky former community cat from East Frankford, has been adopted by Kate Venanzi, one of the veterinarians who helped save his life.

Venanzi, who works for the BluePearl emergency veterinary practice, and her husband, David, had been fostering Buddy in their South Philly home as he continued to recuperate from a near-fatal attack two months ago by two dogs. Animal cruelty charges are still pending against two juveniles, ages 12 and 17, who allegedly sicced the dogs on Buddy.

Horrified by the brutality of the incident, which was captured on video, people from all over the United States and as far away as Europe and Australia followed Buddy’s progress via social media and sent more than $100,000 in donations for his care, plus toys, treats, cards, and letters.

“Buddy has touched so many lives,” said Gillian Kocher, spokesperson for the Pennsylvania SPCA. “He has been cheered on from all corners of the globe, and he gave us all something we desperately needed — hope.”

Ultimately, Buddy’s misfortune will help other animals in need. Since the donations sent for him far exceeded the cost of his care, the PSPCA created Buddy’s Fund, which will pay for medical treatment for animals like him.

“Buddy’s journey with us has come to an end. But the funds raised in his honor will save the next victims of cruelty and neglect,” Kocher said.

And the former street cat is living the life.

“Today, Buddy spends his days basking in the sun on a windowsill or watching the world go by from the front screen door,” Kocher said. “He has all the toys a cat could want, though his favorite seems to be an empty cardboard box for lounging. He is loved, and he is home.”