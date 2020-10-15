A 61-year-old woman was found dead in her Burlington City home after being bludgeoned and stabbed, authorities said Thursday.
The body of Carla Nesmith was discovered Wednesday afternoon by another resident who returned to the home on the 400 block of Earl Street, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Related stories
- New Jersey AG releases recordings of state trooper’s fatal encounter with an unarmed black man in Burlington County
- Homeless man charged with sexually assaulting two women at knifepoint in Burlington County
- A Burlington County man pleaded guilty to killing his 77-year-old mother and leaving her body in his abandoned car
No arrest or motive was reported. Joel Bewley, a spokesperson for the Prosecutor’s Office, said by email late Thursday afternoon that he did not yet have autopsy results for Nesmith and said the resident who found her is not a suspect in her killing.