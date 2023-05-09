South Street’s Bus Stop Boutique releases a shoe collaboration with Taiwanese footwear-brand All Black.

It’s a busy spring for Bus Stop Boutique shoe owner, Elenna Brennan.

She’s celebrating her South Street shoe store’s 16th birthday and launching her 16th Bus Stop X collection. Later this month , her new book, Fab Collab: How Women Create Success, a business manual Brennan wrote with women entrepreneurs from around the globe including Bonny Snowdon, a North Berkshire-based colored pencil artist and Lorraine Thomas, a commercial real estate developer, who also lives in the United Kingdom. Fashion Collab will debut on Amazon May 22.

However, it’s Brennan’s Bus Stop X Ground, spiffy spectator oxfords, block heel strappy sandals, mule sandals, and thick-soled lace-ups, that has the city’s shoe aficionados buzzing. The collection features 19 styles and is called Ground. Bus Stop X is a collaboration between Bus Stop and the Taiwanese footwear-brand, All Black.

“What we wear on our feet connects us to the earth,” Brennan said. “With everything we’ve gone through we need to reconnect and get grounded so we can and feel calm.”

Available in sizes 38 to 42 the shoes in Bus Stop X Ground are named after hues found in nature. A red and gray suede sandal is called Lava and a creamy lace-up, Moon. A white and tan strappy sandal is named Terrain; its sister shoe in blue and white is Rain. Each pair is $295. Featuring 19 styles and color combinations, this is Brennan’s largest collection to date.

Brennan launched the first Bus Stop X in 2015, when it was rare for an independent shoe boutique to boast a private label collection. It still is. Brennan’s first Bus Stop X grouping was inspired by old Hollywood; the slip-on oxfords were named Zsa Zsa, Audrey, and Grace after Princess Grace Kelly.

The collections since the start of the pandemic reflect Brennan’s changing view of the world. Last year’s collection, featured orange and red, teal and mint, and banana yellow shoes, making a statement about the need for a cheery mood. In 2021, she Bus Stop X featured faux, snakeskin shoes called Anew as we shed our old lives and entered a new normal. “We seek solace in nature and comfort in our shoes,” Brennan said. “Our shoes ground us.”

Bus Stop Boutique is located at 727 S 4th St, Philadelphia.