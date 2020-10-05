Four men have been arrested in connection with a shooting spree last month that riddled the home of two Camden County Police Department officers who were inside with their newborn baby, Police Chief Joseph Wysocki announced Monday.
Jeremiah McDonald, 18, Jaqwa Styles, 19, and Julio Nieves, 19, all of Pennsauken, and Kobbie Johnson, 30, of Collingswood have been charged with three counts of attempted murder, conspiracy, and gun offenses, Wysocki said during a news conference at police headquarters.
The police chief declined to discuss a possible motive for the shooting, but said investigators don’t believe the gunman or gunmen specifically targeted the officers or even realized they lived there. “I believe they had the wrong house,” Wysocki said.
The shooting of the home on the 2900 block of Clinton Street occurred just before midnight Sept. 15.
Ten shots were fired at the house — with six bullets penetrating the structure and two going through the front door — while the officers and their newborn baby were on the second floor, police have said. No one was injured. The officers were on family medical leave at the time and are still on leave, authorities said.
Wysocki declined to say Monday which of the four suspects allegedly shot at the house. He said all four were believed to have been inside a 1998 dark purple Honda Odyssey with a temporary tag that was seen in the area at the time. Police later found the abandoned minivan a few blocks away.
Johnson was arrested Friday in Connecticut and is awaiting extradition. The other three suspects were arrested locally shortly afterward and without incident, Wysocki said.
Authorities Monday also decried a recent spike in gun violence in Camden, including the death of a 74-year-old grandmother who was shot multiple times Sunday morning. The victim, Sheila Baskin, of Camden, was sitting in a vehicle on the 1800 block of Mulford Street around 10 a.m. when she was hit, authorities said. She was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.
Wysocki said Baskin didn’t appear to be the intended target, but he declined to elaborate. No arrest has been reported.
Hours after the shooting, about 2:40 p.m. Sunday, police were called to 30th and Stevens Streets for a fight and found 32-year-old Tyree Gacutan, of Camden, suffering from multiple stab wounds to his chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead. Wysocki said Monday that an arrest was made in the fatal stabbing.
Last month, six people were fatally shot in Camden, including two Philadelphia men who were shot multiple times around 1:45 a.m. Sept. 20 inside the Wheels of Soul clubhouse on the 800 block of Princess Avenue. Jermaine Wilkes, 38, died at the scene. The second victim, Jamill Jenkins, 32, died later that day at a hospital.
Camden had 25 homicides in 2019, an increase from 22 the year before but an improvement compared with the record of 67 in 2012.
Tipsters with information on any of these cases are asked to contact authorities or email ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.