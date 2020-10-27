In announcing Wysocki’s retirement, Camden County Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli Jr. said in a statement: “People know that statistics only tell part of Camden’s story, but the real evidence of Joe’s impact is the fact that children are back playing in Camden’s streets and there’s a new spirit of cooperation between the police and the community. He’s kept pushing the limits in de-escalation and training and every day came to the police administration building to make the city a safer place.”