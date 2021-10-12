The bankrupt Roman Catholic Diocese of Camden says it is willing to put more money on the table for survivors of clergy sex abuse.

But attorneys for the victims are balking, describing the offer as “paltry” and “inappropriate,” and planning to fight it in court.

Amid mounting legal bills and an ongoing impasse with a victims committee, the Diocese on Tuesday will ask a federal judge to approve a bankruptcy reorganization plan that would create a $26 million fund for about 320 survivors.

Those payments could increase to $40 million “if survivors choose to accept tax-fee payments over seven years,” the Diocese said in a statement, calling the proposed amounts “substantial and consistent” with previous payments.

“The point has been reached where survivors should have the choice to accept compensation now,” the statement said.

The proposal prompted a swift reaction from the victims’ lawyers.

“This is just an insult,” said Greg Gianforcaro, of Gianforcaro Law in New Jersey, who represents 70 survivors.

Gianforcaro said the plan “has no survivor input” and is “just an extension of what we’ve seen with regard to hypocrisy of the Catholic Church.”

John Baldante, of Levy, Baldante, Finney & Rubenstein in New Jersey, who also represents about 70 survivors, described it as a “terrible plan.”

“It’s an effort by the Diocese .... to dictate to the victims what the Diocese thinks is good for them,” Baldante said.

“I don’t want to engage in hyperbole, but it’s just outrageously offensive that they would offer such a paltry amount of money, and offer it under the guise of being generous,” Baldante said.

Last October, the Diocese filed for bankruptcy, seeking protection from financial claims after Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill into law in 2019 that allows victims of decades-old abuse to file new lawsuits. The diocese also cited a loss of revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A bankruptcy reorganization plan submitted in December 2020 would have created a $10 million fund for survivors. That plan was rejected by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Jerrold Poslusny.

In making the case for Tuesday’s plan, the Diocese said on Monday that the bankruptcy has led to “enormous” legal fees of more than $7 million, noting that the money is “no longer available to victims.” It has also paid $11 million to victims from the mid-1990s to late 2010s and $8 million to victims through New Jersey’s Independent Victim Compensation Program in 2019.

Victims’ attorneys, however, say the church has more money than it is disclosing.

If the new plan is approved, the Diocese says payments could be made as soon as later this year.

The Diocese of Camden serves about 486,000 Catholics in Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem, Cape May and Atlantic counties.

