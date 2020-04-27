A 28-year-old Camden man was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Camden early Sunday, authorities said.
Police were called about 2:30 a.m. to Baird and Admiral Wilson Boulevards in Camden and found a man, identified by authorities as Jose A. Then-Ruiz, dead on Baird Boulevard, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Detectives were seeking the public’s help to identify the driver who struck the victim, who was dragged by the vehicle before it was driven off, authorities said.
Anyone with information about the crime should contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Doug Rowand at 856-225-8414 or Camden County Police Sgt. Gary Wilson at 609-519-8264, or email ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.