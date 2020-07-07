A 29-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting in Camden of a 37-year-old woman described as his girlfriend, authorities said Tuesday.
Junior English allegedly shot Lateemah Leavy on Sunday in their Camden home in the 2900 block of North Congress Road and then fled the scene, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said.
English later called 911 from a vehicle in Pleasantville to report that Leavy was not breathing. Police responded to the home in Camden around 12:30 p.m. and found Leavy dead in an upstairs bedroom.
Police located English in the vehicle in Pleasantville and there was an hours-long standoff. English, allegedly armed with a handgun, then ran into some nearby woods. He was apprehended without further incident by an officer from the Absecon Police Department.
English was being held in the Atlantic County jail on weapons charges.