Prosecutors have charged a Camden man with fatally shooting another man inside his apartment the day after Christmas.
Frederic Boyd, 41, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 46-year-old Darrell Matthews, according to acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki.
Officials said Boyd shot Matthews inside Boyd’s apartment on the 1200 block of Chestnut Street, where police received a report of a shooting at 8 p.m. on Dec. 26. Matthews, also of Camden, was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.
Surveillance footage showed Boyd leaving his apartment after the shooting and traveling to a nearby area, officials said. They said investigators searched that area and found a handgun.
Colby Gallagher, a spokesperson for the Prosecutor’s Office, said it appears that Boyd abandoned the gun in that area, which was within two to three blocks of his apartment. She said prosecutors are still investigating the shooting, but noted that Boyd and Matthews knew each other.
Boyd was also charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and second-degree certain persons not to have weapons.
He was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and is being detained in the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a hearing, officials said.