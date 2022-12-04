A shooting at a Camden birthday party killed a 14-year-old from Lindenwold who attended the gathering Saturday night.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office did not release the teen’s identity Sunday.

Police received reports of shots fired about 9:30 p.m. Saturday near the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue, where a birthday party was being held. When officers arrived the victim was unconscious, and was pronounced dead at Cooper University Medical Center shortly after 10 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Matthew Kreidler (856) 930-5355 or Camden County Police Department Detective Matthew Dunlop at (609) 519-7344. Anonymous tips can go to CAMDEN.TIPS.