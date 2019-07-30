The Stewarts are part of a small army of volunteers, most of them retirees, who live rent-free at the dozens of Pennsylvania state parks that offer camping. They are called campground hosts and are given their own campsite by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, free of charge, for a month at a time or longer during the season, as long as they perform a variety of duties. Campground hosts collect fees, offer directions to sites, clean out fire rings, and generally act as friendly faces for visitors to meet when they get there. Cricket, their blind Shih Tzu mix, is the official campground host dog.