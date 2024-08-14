Canadian wildfire smoke returns to Philadelphia skies

That dipped-in-milk look returned to skies over Philly Wednesday as wildfire smoke from western Canada drifted across the Northeastern United States.

Fortunately, unlike in June 2023, the smoke has remained in the mid- to upper levels of the atmosphere and hasn’t mixed down to the layers in which we live and breathe, said Cameron Wunderlin, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

Advertisement

“A lot of it has cleared,” Wunderlin said Wednesday afternoon, and while it’s possible that more of it would appear on Thursday, it almost certainly will all be gone by the end of the workweek with a shift of the winds.

About the Canadian wildfires

The source of the smoke appeared to be woodlands in northeastern Canada, away from the more extensive fires in Alberta, where about 140,00 acres were burning according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center.

Wunderlin said that by Friday, the winds will be blowing from a more southerly direction, and some the deeper blues should return to the skies.

Overall, about 2.9 million acres have burned in Canada this year, slightly below the 10-year normal, the forest center reported.

This is nothing like the June 2023 smoke-out

In early June 2023, walking outside around here was akin to inhaling a pack of Canadian woodlands.

The wildfires raged in Quebec, almost due north of Philly, and winds from the north delivered it directly to the region throughout the atmosphere.

The smell was so potent that Montgomery County reported that it received a storm of 911 calls reporting “a burning odor.”

On one morning Philly experienced its worst day for air quality since fine particle pollution records began in 1999.

The smoke isn’t going to last

This smoky episode evidently won’t be nearly as eventful.

On Friday, winds are due to blow from a southerly direction, and that also will foreshadow changes from what has been a splendid run of August weather around here.

Showers are possible Saturday during the day and are more likely at night, with more showers possible Sunday and Monday.

However, with daytime highs in the 80s, no serious heat is on the horizon, nor any more smoke for the next several days.

Inquirer staff writer Frank Kummer contributed to this article.