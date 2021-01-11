White male rage has long been appeased at the price of African Americans’ lives and livelihood. We were the sacrificial offering in a class war that kept working white men’s anger from turning on the whites who held political and economic power. From 1619 until the present day, Blacks have been forced to live within a world where white men, in the name of protecting their way of life, were allow to brutalize anyone they felt was a threat. For marginalized people including LGBTQ folks, religious minorities, and especially African Americans, the system to appease white men was toxic, but so prevalent that it became normalized. And when those who suffered under its breath-taking jackboot protested, white America refused to see its brutality.