In Trump’s America, where the goal is to take the country back to a time when it was great, whiteness has tremendous value. When white supremacy is the order of the day, there is no need for any white person to prepare themselves to compete with non-whites. There is no need to work harder or reach higher. For those who might not be as talented or driven as others, that is an attractive proposition. And in Trump’s America, where South American children are caged and unarmed Black men are shot, where African countries are “shitholes” and Asians are to blame for a pandemic, white supremacy seems to be the goal.