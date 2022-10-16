Three people were injured early Sunday in an incident believed to be connected to an unsanctioned car rally at the Willow Grove mall, Abington Township police said.

According to a police news release, 150 to 200 vehicles arrived at the first level of Willow Grove Park’s parking lot shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Some cars “drove recklessly during the rally, revving engines, and skidding tires.”

When police responded to the area, participants fled mall property in their vehicles, with many driving south on Route 611, using both north- and southbound lanes, the release said.

Soon after, police responded to a call about an accident near Old Welsh and Fitzwatertown Roads, just northwest of the mall. The release said the striking vehicle had hit several parked and unattended cars and was believed to have recently left the rally. The driver and front-seat passenger had to be extricated from the car by emergency responders, while a backseat passenger was ejected from the vehicle. All three occupants were taken to Jefferson Abington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“Although this is still an on-going investigation, speed is believed to be a contributing factor,” the release said. “Police will be working with our law enforcement partners to investigate this incident to identify those who organized and participated.”

Last month, a driver participating in an unsanctioned drag-racing event in Wildwood killed two people after hitting another car, followed by two pedestrians, police there said. A Pittsburgh man was charged with two counts of death by auto and two counts of assault by auto following the incident. More participants were arrested and charged this month, including a New Jersey man who allegedly struck two vehicles, critically injuring one driver and also injuring a woman and four young passengers.