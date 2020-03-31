Hill praised fast action by President Trump, an old golfing buddy whom he says he talks to monthly. “The Trump administration is very sharp. Guys at the top say, ‘We come up with an idea, we walk in, it gets approved. It doesn’t take much of a process. He makes it happen.' I think he’s doing an unbelievable job. I think we’re going to look back and say he saved America.” Trump helped Hill promote his former bank, Commerce, when it opened New York branches in 2001.