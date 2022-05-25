Two Philadelphia men have been charged with a series of gunpoint carjackings and robberies, the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Nile Ward, 19, and Jamir Hill, 27, were identified in part by a tattoo on the hand of one of the suspects, a jacket with a distinctive logo, and one of the articles of clothing they allegedly stole, all captured on video surveillance equipment at some of the crime scenes.

“Recent press coverage has made it clear that carjackings have been on the rise,” said county District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer. “These incidents are both terrifying and potentially deadly.”

From February through late March, Ward and Hill are accused of carjacking a Hyundai Santa Fe in Darby Township and robbing its owner; holding up and robbing a 7-Eleven convenience store in Yeadon; stealing over $68,000 in high-end apparel from Glausangeles Inc. in Bryn Mawr; and robbing a man’s wallet at the Collingdale Smoke Shop and taking the keys to his Audi A4.

When the Audi was later recovered, items in it led investigators to Ward’s residence on Monday. There, prosecutors said they confiscated multiple firearms, stolen clothing, drugs, ammunition, and other materials.

At the time of their arrests, Ward was on electronic home monitoring for pending gun charges in Philadelphia, and Hill was on parole from a Delaware County gun case, prosecutors said.

Bail was set at $1 million for both men, and they were committed to the George W. Hill Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing was set for June 3.