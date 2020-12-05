A 20-year-old man was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking Saturday afternoon in a CVS parking lot in East Germantown, police said.
Police transported the man, who had been shot three times on the 6300 block of Stenton Avenue, to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:57 p.m.
No arrests have been made, police said, but a weapon was recovered. Police did not provide further details on the shooter or the details about the carjacking.
The victim was the second person shot to death Saturday in Philadelphia. The first fatal shooting was just after 2 a.m. in an Olney Chinese takeout, where a 19-year-old was killed.