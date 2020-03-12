A former Philadelphia police chief inspector was held for trial Thursday on charges that he sexually assaulted two female officers.
After hearing testimony by former officers Christa Hayburn and Michele Vandegrift, Municipal Court Judge Wendy Pew ruled that the two cases can proceed to trial in Common Pleas Court.
A third alleged victim of former Chief Inspector Carl Holmes was not able to attend the hearing Thursday and is expected to testify next month.
Holmes, 54, was indicted in October by a grand jury on charges that he sexually assaulted the officers, in some cases, kissing them, fondling their breasts, and digitally penetrating their vaginas against their will.
Allegations leveled by Hayburn and Vandegrift had been reported on extensively over the years by The Inquirer and the Daily News, and in court documents, but had not led to criminal charges until District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office began examining the cases in 2018.
The Inquirer reported in December that the allegations were well known among police and city officials, but Holmes faced little punishment.
“Everybody knew,” a source familiar with the Holmes investigation said of his alleged crimes, “and nobody did anything.”
Hayburn had alleged in 2008 that, two years earlier, Holmes had groped her breasts and forced her to touch his penis, then shoved his hand into her pants, penetrating her vagina.
Internal Affairs investigators found semen stains when they searched Holmes’ city-issued vehicle, but he claimed it was left over from sexual encounters that he’d had with a woman who was not a police officer. Investigators did not ask Holmes for any information about the woman, Holmes said in a court deposition.
Hayburn’s complaint was not sustained by Internal Affairs, but then-Commissioner Charles H. Ramsey demoted Holmes to the rank of captain for having sex in a police vehicle. The FOP then filed a grievance on Holmes’ behalf, and the Holmes’ demotion was reduced to a 30-day suspension. Holmes returned to the rank of inspector.