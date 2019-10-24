Carl Holmes, a controversial, longtime Philadelphia police chief inspector, was arrested Thursday and faces charges of sexually assaulting three female police officers.
An investigating grand jury recommended that District Attorney Larry Krasner bring charges against Holmes, alleging that he used his positions of authority in the police department — first in the police academy, later as a high-ranking official — to present himself as a mentor to young female cops.
The grand jury alleged that Holmes then took advantage of the women’s trust, kissing them, fondling their breasts, and digitally penetrating their vaginas against their will, according to the grand jury’s presentment.
As a chief inspector — a position second only to deputy commissioner — Holmes was largely protected from any meaningful investigation, while the female officers faced retaliation in the form of Internal Affairs investigations, the grand jury contended.
Holmes, 54, surrendered to police Thursday morning.
His arrest is a potential watershed moment for a department that critics and female officers have long argued tolerates pervasive sexual harassment.
In August, Police Commissioner Richard Ross resigned after a female officer accused him of retaliating against her after she ended an affair with him; the claim emerged as part of a broader lawsuit about workplace sexual harassment.
Earlier in the year, Ross defended his decision to appoint Inspector Anthony Washington to a post that gave him oversight of the Special Victims Unit, even though Washington had been accused of sexually harassing multiple female cops earlier in his career.
Holmes has twice been publicly accused of sexually assaulting female cops who worked for him during his 29-year career. The years-old allegations involving Holmes and those two officers had been detailed extensively, both by the Inquirer and Daily News, and in court documents, but had not led to criminal charges until Thursday.
In both instances, the women — former Officers Christa Hayburn and Michele Vandegrift — claimed that Holmes digitally penetrated them against their will. Neither incident resulted in Holmes being criminally charged, but a lawsuit that Vandegrift filed against the city over her alleged assault was settled in 2017 for $1.25 million. The women’s names are redacted in the presentment, but from their accounts two of them appear to be Hayburn and Vandegrift.
Hayburn’s allegations were first reported by the Daily News in 2012, as part of a series on police commanders who rose through the ranks despite a litany of documented sexual harassment complaints. (Holmes was promoted after the story was published.)
She filed a complaint against Holmes in 2008 with the Internal Affairs Division, outlining a sexual assault that she said had unfolded two years earlier.
Hayburn claimed that Holmes, then an inspector, had followed her into a bathroom at the Philly Empire Lounge in North Philadelphia, during a party. He made it clear that he wanted to see her before she left for the night.
Later, the 6-foot-6 Holmes led Hayburn to his city-issued Dodge Durango. Once inside, he shoved his hand into her pants, then forced her to touch his penis, Hayburn told the Daily News in 2012. Holmes ejaculated during the encounter.
Internal Affairs investigators discovered semen stains when they searched the Durango, but Holmes allegedly claimed it was left over from sexual encounters that he’d had with another woman. He denied assaulting Hayburn.
Hayburn’s complaint wasn’t sustained by Internal Affairs, but then-Commissioner Charles H. Ramsey demoted Holmes to the rank of captain for having sex in a police vehicle. The discipline, though, was short-lived.
The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 filed a grievance on Holmes’ behalf, and took the case to arbitration. Under a 2010 settlement agreement with the city, Holmes’ demotion was reduced to a 30-day suspension, and he was returned to the rank of inspector. (A recent Inquirer investigation found that the union has been successful at getting police discipline reduced or overturned about 70 percent of the time during the last decade.)
In 2013, Holmes was quietly named chief safety officer of the Philadelphia School District, a position that essentially made him the district’s top cop, responsible for coordinating resources between city and school police, and overseeing the safety of students. Neither the police department nor the school district announced the appointment.
When some parents expressed concern about Holmes’ past, Ramsey said: "Listen, he had an issue, and I dealt with it. He worked his way back. It had nothing to do with juveniles at all, so one should have no bearing on the other."
Three years later, Vandegrift filed her lawsuit, which depicted a culture of sexual harassment that was pervasive throughout the police department. She recalled being regularly subjected to lewd comments by her male coworkers and superiors, and claimed that she faced retaliation when she objected. But her darkest allegations concerned Holmes.
Vandegrift claimed that he’d told her during a 2007 phone call that he would “love to bend her over.” That same year, Holmes allegedly called her into his office, unzipped her uniform pants and digitally penetrated her. Holmes denied the allegation.
When the city settled Vandegrift’s lawsuit for $1.2 million in 2017, a spokesman for Mayor Jim Kenney said that he found the case “extremely troubling, from start to end,” but stopped short of calling for Holmes to step down. He did, however, leave open the possibility that Krasner might opt to launch a review of Vandegrift’s allegations.
Holmes, whose salary is $143,869, was the subject of four lawsuits earlier in his career, mostly for physical abuse. Three of the cases were settled for $109,500.
In the early 1990s, Holmes was suspended for 20 days and transferred for the “use of offensive language,” arbitration records show. But the FOP filed a grievance in that case, too, and in 1994 the suspension was reduced to five days through arbitration. The transfer remained in place.