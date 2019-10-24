In both instances, the women — former Officers Christa Hayburn and Michele Vandegrift — claimed that Holmes digitally penetrated them against their will. Neither incident resulted in Holmes being criminally charged, but a lawsuit that Vandegrift filed against the city over her alleged assault was settled in 2017 for $1.25 million. The women’s names are redacted in the presentment, but from their accounts two of them appear to be Hayburn and Vandegrift.