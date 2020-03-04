It was followed two months later by a second subpoena that asked for hourly wages and/or salaries for all employees of the sheriff’s office between 2016 and 2019, including “deputies, court security and civilian office staff. The subpoenas come at a time when County Controller Margaret Reif is seeking to compel Welsh to reimburse the county $67,000 in overtime she had paid her longtime live-in boyfriend and subordinate, Harry McKinney. In a lawsuit, Reif contends that the overtime payments were “abnormal and inconsistent with county policy.”