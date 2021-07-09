The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday recommended that schools fully reopen for in-person instruction this fall, further paving the way for a return to a normal school year.

“Students benefit from in-person learning, and safely returning to in-person instruction in the fall 2021 is a priority,” the federal agency said.

School districts across the region had been waiting for the guidance, which is likely to heavily influence their reopening plans. The Pennsylvania Department of Education said earlier this week that it would align its recommendations for the fall to the CDC’s.

The federal agency is continuing to call for safety measures but is leaving the door open for schools to reach their own decisions. For instance, its guidance still recommends three feet of distancing between students in classrooms, but acknowledges that may be complicated to achieve for some districts.

“When it is not possible to maintain a physical distance of at least 3 feet, such as when schools cannot fully re-open while maintaining these distances, it is especially important to layer multiple other prevention strategies, such as indoor masking,” the guidelines said.

The CDC also recommended that unvaccinated children and adults continue to be masked in schools — a fraught debate in some districts — including children under 12 who are not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

And it advises communities to monitor the virus transmission and vaccination rates in their areas “to guide decisions on the level of layered prevention strategies,” including physical distancing in school buildings and testing to screen for the virus.

