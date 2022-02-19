A 31-year-old surrendered to police Friday and was charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting another man during an afternoon altercation at 17th and Chestnut Streets in Center City on Thursday, police said.

Corey Curtis, of Grays Ferry, also is charged with aggravated assault and related offenses for the incident that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. at the busy intersection next to the Liberty Place towers.

Surveillance video shows Curtis in a physical confrontation with another man, who then hits Curtis three times in the face, causing him to fall down, police said. Curtis then produces a firearm and shoots the other man who was then sitting inside a silver Dodge Journey. Curtis then fled in his white Kia.

The victim, who was shot three times, was taken by police to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition. Police did not provide an update Friday on his condition.

A witness shortly after the shooting told CBS3 that the victim was a food-delivery driver who had double-parked and was blocking the legally parked Kia and the fight erupted over that situation.