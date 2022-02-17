Two men were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Center City Thursday afternoon, Philadelphia police said.

In more violence across the city on Thursday, two men were killed and two other people were wounded in separate shootings.

Just before 2 p.m., gunfire erupted on the 1700 block of Chestnut Street. One man was struck in his back, neck, and chin, according to police, and was transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

A second man was shot once in the arm, and also taken to Jefferson. His condition was not immediately available.

Officers recovered a weapon at the scene, but no arrests have been made.

Shortly after 3 p.m., an 18-year-old man was shot in the chest and stomach on the 5500 block of Race Street in West Philadelphia. The victim was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:17 p.m.

Just after 2 p.m., a 34-year-old man outside on the 6000 block of Kingsessing Avenue was shot at least 11 times throughout his body. He was taken by medics to Penn Presbyterian and pronounced dead at 2:32.

Shortly before 10 a.m., a 29-year-old woman outside on the 500 block of North Paxon Street in Mill Creek was shot once in the stomach. She was taken by medics to Penn Presbyterian and was listed in stable condition. Police said a gun was recovered but reported no arrests.

And around 5:20 a.m., a 25-year-old man was outside on the 6300 block of Algard Street in Mayfair when he was shot in the right thigh and right foot. He was taken by police to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

As of late Wednesday night, the city recorded 68 homicides so far this year compared to 71 for the same period last year. Philadelphia ended 2021 with a record 562 homicides.