Central Bucks librarian says he was directed to remove Holocaust survivor’s quote from window for violating advocacy policy

As she studied Elie Wiesel’s speech accepting the Nobel Prize in 1986, Matt Pecic’s daughter, a ninth-grader in the Central Bucks School District, sent him a quote by the Holocaust survivor that she said made her think of her father:

“I swore never to be silent whenever and wherever human beings endure suffering and humiliation. We must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented,” said the author of more than 50 books, including Night.

“When your daughter says that... I’m like, that’s a great quote to hang up,” said Pecic, a high-school librarian in the district, which has faced protests over its latest policy banning staff from advocating beliefs on “partisan, political, or social policy issues” to students.

Pecic displayed the quote on his library’s window at Central Bucks South on Monday. On Wednesday morning, he said, his principal asked him to take it down — saying it violated the advocacy policy.

Pecic said he asked what would happen if he didn’t comply, prompting an “awkward silence.” He was told he would be notified later of consequences, he said.

At the end of the school day, he decided to take the quote down. “It broke my heart,” he said.

By midday Thursday, Pecic said his principal told him he could rehang the quote — which he planned to do.

The episode, however, raised questions about the district’s implementation of the new policy, which members of the school board’s majority have said is meant to ensure balance in classrooms — and that “students learn best when they learn how to think, not what to think.” Critics have accused the board of seeking to suppress discussion around LGBTQ issues — including by banning Pride flags — at a time when the district is facing a federal investigation into alleged discrimination against LGBTQ students.

Teachers, meanwhile, also have worried about a chilling effect, saying it isn’t clear what is or isn’t tolerated under the new policy. The district’s superintendent, Abram Lucabaugh, has been holding town hall meetings with staff members, “providing clarity so that teachers can move forward with confidence in their jobs,” he said in a statement last week.

The district didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday about the changing directives regarding the Wiesel quote.

This is a developing story.