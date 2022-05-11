Central Bucks students, parents and community members accused the district during a school board meeting Tuesday of creating a hostile environment for LGBTQ children — including by demanding the removal of Pride flags from classrooms — and called for the reinstatement of a teacher students described as a key ally.

From allegations that the district had shifted its policy on names and pronouns for transgender students, to the suspension of a middle-school teacher said to have been trying to help a transgender student facing bullying, speakers pressed the board on its commitment to LGBTQ youth during two hours of public comment.

“The district is supposed to be supporting students in its care. Instead, it’s been politicized,” said one speaker, Julie Davis, after describing a “disturbing direction” in the district with regard to LGBTQ students. “These policies are hurting children that are already vulnerable and marginalized.”

Referring to “official and unofficial anti-LGTBQ actions implemented by this district,” Jodi Schwartz, a parent and former school board member, told the board that “many of you are extremely vocal about your individual rights.”

“If you truly believe what you preach... why do you insist that anyone who is an ally or champion for the LGTBA+ community be silenced and hidden in our buildings?” Schwartz said.

Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh addressed some of the allegations during the meeting, referring to “swirling narratives” that he said were “pulling support and focus away from students who need it.”

“There are narratives out there, that we are forcing the removal of flags in classrooms because we don’t care about transgender students, students who are struggling with their sexuality,” Lucabaugh said. “I can tell you right now, hanging a flag doesn’t do anything to keep a kid safe.” He added that “we can agree to disagree on this, but classrooms absolutely need to be apolitical. I don’t want to see Make America Great flags hanging, I don’t want to see Biden flags hanging.”

He did not address whether the district had required that students participating in Human Growth and Development classes attend those in line with their sex assigned at birth, but said the district was “trying to do a better job in how we deliver that curriculum” and would soon be communicating a plan to parents.

And of the “narrative out there” that “the district has arbitrarily and capriciously punished an employee for being a supporter of LGTBQ students, that narrative is offensive. It’s categorially false,” Lucabaugh said. He said the district would not comment on a staff member’s employment status, “absent an investigation.”

Lucabaugh didn’t name any employee. But numerous students and parents spoke out in favor of Lenape Middle School social studies teacher Andrew Burgess, whom they said had been suspended from the district Friday. An online petition with more than 3,000 signatures calling for his reinstatement alleged that Burgess was suspended “for giving a trans student a phone number to call if they felt unsafe or bullied.”

Larissa Hopwood, whose transgender son used to attend Lenape and remains friends with students at the school, said in an interview that she received a text message last Wednesday from a trans student at the school, upset by a new policy requiring that students be referred to by their names in the district’s online information system, which is parent-generated. (“Over the years, the guidance about this topic has been evolving,” Lenape Middle School Principal Geanine Saullo said in a May 3 email that was shared with the Inquirer. “Now, there is more of a formal process in place and we ask that students must start with guidance before we start using a different name or pronoun.”)

A family member of the student then reached out to the school to request a meeting with the principal, and named Burgess as a “great ally and advocate,” Hopwood said. Then on Friday, she got a text from the student, saying that Burgess had been suspended and wondering, “Is it my fault?”

“He helps so many different kids,” Hopwood said, noting that she’s been getting calls from parents telling her “my child’s in tears” and questioning the reason for the teacher’s departure.

Burgess didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment.

Among the students who spoke in support of Burgess Tuesday was Julien Jones, who said that after coming out as trans this year, he had been harassed and threatened by fellow students. Guidance counselors told him “they’re immature, they’ll grow out of it,” Jones said. But when he told Burgess he was being misgendered, the teacher “was on top of it,” he said. “He asked me how I wanted to be supported. He wanted me to feel safe.”

When Burgess was suspended, Jones said, “I lost one of the only people who has ever really cared for me.”

A Lenape graduate and current senior at American University in Washington, D.C., Judah Featherman, told the board he drove four hours to call for “justice for Mr. Burgess,” whom he credited with giving “a slacker C student” confidence and helping him turn his academic career around.

Others pushed back on Lucabaugh’s comments about flags in classrooms — saying the Pride flag wasn’t political, but a human rights statement.

Despite the superintendent’s remark that a flag doesn’t keep kids safe, “it does make them feel more seen,” said student Zandi Hall. “And they don’t feel seen at all right now.”

Some parents and community members said it wasn’t the district’s role to teach children about sexual orientation — which they likened to “promoting sexuality” — and said other students who weren’t LGBTQ also dealt with bullying.

“Whether they call you he, she, it, furry — you can’t control what other people decide to call you,” said parent Vonna DeArmond. “You can’t be a victim. Not every space is going to be a safe space.”