For nearly three decades, Centralia’s “graffiti highway” in Columbia County has drawn hikers, photographers, dirt bike and ATV riders, and teens with a case or two of beer. The highway, the former Route 61, is private property and Pennsylvania State Police regularly confront trespassers or issue them tickets. In recent weeks, as the pandemic has spread, those numbers have grown, prompting the owner, Pagnotti Enterprises, to dispatch a fleet of dump trucks there on Monday, all filled with dirt to cover up the road.