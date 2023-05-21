Cherelle Parker will make her first public appearance Monday since winning the Democratic mayoral nomination

After meeting with Gov. Josh Shapiro, Cherelle Parker on Monday will hold her first news conference since winning the Democratic nomination for mayor.

Parker has largely stayed out of the public eye since her historic victory last week as she’s been recovering from a dental emergency that caused her to miss her campaign’s election night victory party at the laborers union hall.

She spoke to The Inquirer the day after her election and briefly addressed the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists on Friday, but has otherwise stayed out of sight as she rested and recovered The dental emergency came after she delayed getting a tooth pulled for more than two months so that she could stay on the campaign trail.

Parker, who lives in Mount Airy, emerged from a crowded and competitive field to win the Democratic nomination with just under one-third of the vote. The only top contender who was a lifelong Philadelphian and who did not live in Center City, Parker ran on a tough-on-crime platform and won the backing of scores of local Democratic elected officials and ward leaders on her way to victory.

She will address the press in Center City on Monday morning immediately following her meeting with Shapiro. Parker and Shapiro, who is from Montgomery County, served together in Harrisburg when they were both Democratic state representatives and overlapped in the General Assembly from 2005 to 2012.

Parker faces Republican David Oh in the November general election but is all but guaranteed victory thanks to Philadelphia’s overwhelmingly Democratic electorate. Both she and Oh are former City Council members.

The next mayor will take office in January.