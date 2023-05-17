The Democratic nomination for Philly’s 100th mayor comes down to the wire

Polls have closed across Philadelphia and election workers are counting ballots, but it is not yet clear who has won the Democratic nomination to become the city’s 100th mayor.

Nine candidates were vying for the nod, and polls conducted in the final weeks of the stunningly competitive campaign showed a neck-and-neck race between as many as five top contenders.

The nominee, who could be determined by a small slice of the electorate given the divided field, is likely to make history in one way or another.

Three of the top candidates – former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart and ex-City Councilmembers Helen Gym and Cherelle Parker – each would be the first woman to ever helm the city. Philadelphia is one of the only major American cities to have never elected a female mayor.

Advertisement

Grocer Jeff Brown, who was considered an early front-runner, could be the first mayor in a century to have never before held elected office or worked in government.

And Allan Domb, a real-estate magnate and former Council member, has amassed more than 400 properties in Philadelphia, presenting an unprecedented circumstance for city government given municipal employees from tax assessors to health inspectors regularly interact with his properties.

Whomever the victor, the Democrat will be all but certain to be elected the city’s 100th mayor in the November general election, given the party has a greater than 7-to-1 voter registration advantage in the city and a Republican hasn’t held City Hall since 1951. Republican David Oh ran in the GOP primary unopposed.

The stakes of the race are remarkably high.

The next mayor, who will take office in January and succeed term-limited Mayor Jim Kenney, will inherit a city that is in the throes of a years-long gun-violence crisis and staring down a possible economic downturn. The city’s public-school system is in turmoil as buildings have closed due to environmental hazards, and the municipal government is facing a widespread staffing shortage from the libraries to the jails.

Those factors have all led to a steep decline in how Philadelphians view the health of the city, with two-thirds of residents saying the city is headed in the wrong direction, according to a Lenfest Institute/SSRS survey conducted earlier this year.

Each candidate has a different vision for how to get Philadelphia back on track, and they have found support from different parts of the city’s political landscape.

Brown has centered his messaging on solving poverty. He is backed by a handful of labor unions, including the police union and AFSCME District Council 33, the largest municipal union in the city. (Two locals broke with the Council and backed Parker late in the campaign.)

Domb, who has focused his campaign on improving public safety and bringing strong leadership back to City Hall, is backed by a coalition of business interests and more conservative Democrats.

Gym, the most progressive in the field, has proposed a large expansion of city services and has been boosted by the teachers union and a coalition of left-leaning organizations. She has been endorsed by the likes of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and her victory would represent an enormous win for city’s left wing.

Parker, who has largely focused on public safety and ending a sense of “lawlessness” in the city, is the pick of the city’s Democratic establishment. She is supported by most of the city’s ward leaders and elected officials, and is backed by the powerful building trades unions. She is the only Black candidate among the front-runners.

And Rhynhart, who has positioned herself as a technocrat who can make the government work more efficiently, is the only mayoral candidate in modern city history to have been endorsed by three predecessors.

Most of the campaign was civil, with candidates debating policy and issues at community forums throughout the city and avoiding attacking one another directly.

The early exception was Domb, who funded attack ads against Brown, a ShopRite proprietor who has weathered a series of controversies in recent months. In February, former first lady Michelle Obama’s office publicly rebuked Brown’s campaign for campaign commercials that featured decade-old footage of her praising him, saying the ads implied she endorsed him.

Brown, a first-time candidate, made a series of blunders and missteps during debates and public appearances. And most notably, the city’s Board of Ethics in April sued an independent committee called For A Better Philadelphia, alleging it illegally coordinated with Brown to boost his campaign.

The super PAC and Brown each denied wrongdoing, and the case remains pending. But the negative attention undoubtedly cut into his support.

When it became clear in the last several weeks of the campaign that he and four other candidates still had clear paths to victory, the tenor of the race shifted substantially, and candidates began lodging sustained attacks against one another.

A new political group funded a barrage of last-minute negative advertising against Gym, and they were largely paid for by Main Line billionaire Jeffrey Yass, a conservative charter-school proponent and the richest man in Pennsylvania. (Josh Kopelman, the chairman of The Inquirer’s board of directors, also contributed $50,000 to the PAC.)

In addition, a super PAC mostly funded by building-trades unions that supported Parker took aim at Rhynhart, Domb, and Brown, running negative television commercials about them in the final stretch.

All of the advertising made the race the most expensive mayoral campaign in Philadelphia history, with the candidates and their allies spending well over $30 million, according to campaign-finance records.

Turnout appeared low, as it was in 2015, the last contested mayoral primary,when about 30% of registered Democrats cast votes.

Voters at the polls said they’d largely voted on crime, education, and new leadership. Martina Fitzpatrick, South Kensington resident and art teacher at Bodine High School, voted for Gym.

“I didn’t do it because the union told me to,” Fitzpatrick, 59, said, referring to the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers’ endorsement. “I did it because every time the kids need her, she’s there.”

Fran Chambers, a 70-year-old retired drug counselor from East Torresdale, voted for Domb, who she thought was best equipped to handle the crime crisis.

“We need more hiring of police,” Chambers said. “These kids who don’t have anything to do are now the kids who are shooting everybody.”

At Kensington Health Sciences Academy, Lisa Brown, 34, backed Rhynhart with her 6-week-old strapped to her chest.

“I just thought she had the broadest experience, and she seems like a strong leader for the entire city,” Brown said.

William Anderson, 51, cast his vote for Parker in East Mount Airy. Gun violence was top of mind after his cousin’s mother was fatally shot in Strawberry Mansion early Sunday morning.

“The ads got to me,” said Anderson, who went into Tuesday undecided. “She said she had a plan to curb the violence.”

Staff writers Beatrice Forman, Ximena Conde and Kristen Graham contributed to this article.