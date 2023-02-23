Man shot by police in Chesco is charged after crash, threatening officers

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office identified the 56-year-old man whom police shot after he allegedly crashed a stolen car into a police vehicle and threatened to shoot a gun though he was not actually armed.

Richard Luminello, who prosecutors said lived in Philadelphia, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related offenses, and was being held without bail at the Chester County Prison.

Luminello allegedly was driving the stolen car shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday on Lincoln Highway near Marshalton-Thorndale Road when a Caln Township police officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Luminello continued driving into a residential area, prosecutors said.

Another officer attempted to set up a tire disabling device near Shelbourne and Westerham Roads when Luminello allegedly crashed the stolen vehicle at a high rate of speed into the officer’s vehicle. The officer dove out of the way to avoid being struck, prosecutors said.

The force of the impact propelled the police vehicle about 40 yards, prosecutors said.

Luminello exited the stolen vehicle and began walking away when both officers ordered him to stop but he did not comply, prosecutors said. He allegedly raised his right hand and appeared to be drawing a firearm while declaring: “I’ll shoot you.”

One officer fired four times, striking Luminello in the right leg. He fell to the ground but continued to act in a violent manner, prosecutors said, so one of the officers used a Taser on Luminello. He was transported to Paoli Memorial Hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound and for a broken elbow, prosecutors said.

Luminello allegedly stole the car at a Wawa in Downingtown around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday after ditching another vehicle he stole on Sunday, prosecutors said.

Luminello has a lengthy arrest record in Chester County dating back to the mid-1980s, online court records show.

The Pennsylvania Parole Board website lists Luminello as an absconder who was released from prison on Sept. 14 with a last known address in Philadelphia.