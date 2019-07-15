Hollman’s prosecution in the 1990s, led at the time by renowned Assistant District Attorney Roger King, had included several unsettling issues: It was built largely on testimony of Jones and another witness from the scene — a man who years after the trial would also recant his original testimony and say police pressured him to lie. Police also found no gun or physical evidence that linked Hollman to the crime. Hollman didn’t testify -- on the advice of his trial lawyer -- but has always maintained his innocence.