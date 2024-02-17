Delaware County police officer shot, suspect also shot, authorities say

A City of Chester police officer was shot Saturday afternoon along with the shooting suspect, according to a law enforcement source.

Both the officer, Steve Byrne, and the suspect were taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center in critical condition, said the source with firsthand knowledge of the investigation who did not want to be identified because they did not have authority to speak publicly about it.

Mayor Stefan Roots said that the officer was in the emergency room and “it appears he will be OK.”

The shooting was reported around 3:50 p.m. in the area of East 14th Street and Arbor Drive in Chester.

This is a developing story and will be updated.