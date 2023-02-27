Royersford Chick-fil-A bans teens under 16, citing vandalism and employee disrespect

A Montgomery County Chick-fil-A has banned teenagers under the age of 16 from dining in the restaurant without an adult.

The Royersford location of the chicken chain posted the policy update to their Facebook page last week, writing that staff “contemplated long and hard” before making the decision to join a movement of childfree restaurants.

The Chick-fil-A’s post said the policy was based on several factors, including noise issues, vandalism, and instances where teenagers have allegedly cursed or made fun of staff when asked to leave.

“This is not a pleasant experience,” the statement read. “We want to provide a comfortable and safe environment for our guests and our staff, and also to protect our building. Therefore, we cannot allow this to continue.”

Unaccompanied minors can still purchase food from the Chick-fil-a but must take their orders to go.

The Royersford location could not be reached for comment regarding how the policy will be enforced. Chick-fil-a’s corporate office has yet to respond to questions about where the policy originated.

The Facebook post has received more than 500 comments to date, the majority of which are positive.

“I don’t blame you for making this decision, however difficult it may be,” wrote one Facebook user.

“I 100% agree with this post,” wrote another. “Simple discipline and respect need to be taught from an early age.”

The Royersford Chick-fil-a is the latest restaurant to restrict minors on their premises..

When Kensington’s Human Robot Brewery announced in January that it was banning children from dining in the taproom after 2 p.m, the decision was met with a raucously supportive comment’s section. Meanwhile, Nettie’s House of Spaghetti’s — a trendy Italian restaurant in Monmouth County, N.J. — recently-announced child ban went so viral Yelp had to disable reviews as people took to the page in glee and ire to discuss the decision.

It’s all part of a growing discussion about the extent to which childfree folks want to opt in to dealing with the unintended consequences of being around other people’s kids. The debate extends to babies on planes, childfree neighborhoods, and adults-only vacations as parents are confronting pandemic-induced behavioral issues.

“Parents, we aren’t blaming you. Children and teens are learning to navigate the world free from supervision and often push the boundaries.” read the Royersford Chick-fil-a’s post. “We simply can’t let them push those boundaries anymore at our restaurant.”