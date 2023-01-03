The craft beer boom of the 2010s gave Americans a lot of things: infinite alternatives to mainstream brands and beer styles; thousands of jobs in a thriving industry with a sizable economic impact; and fun, new backdrops for gatherings.

But as the boom and its primary customers aged, breweries became a hangout for an even younger demographic. Kiddos of all ages, from newborns to preteens, are a common sight there. It’s a well-established trend that’s often bemoaned but, in most cases, accepted.

This weekend, however, Kensington’s Human Robot Brewery put its foot down. The owners announced on Instagram that, going forward, children will no longer be allowed in its taproom after 2 p.m. (Kids will still be allowed anytime at its Jenkintown location.)

“We love children. A lot of us have young children. We wish we could bring them everywhere,” the post read. “But sometimes we can’t.”

Reception to the announcement was overwhelmingly positive. Many commenters expressed thanks and hopes other breweries would follow suit. “Now do dogs!” one person wrote.

According to brewery cofounder Jake Atkinson, the decision came after a particularly difficult week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, when many schools and daycares were closed. “With everyone off, it just hit the point where I was like, ‘OK, we’re done.’” Staff considered going even further but ultimately decided in favor of allowing kids between 12 and 2 p.m. so that families could enjoy Poe’s Sandwich Joint offerings for lunch in-house.

Human Robot’s Kensington location has had a no-kids policy on weekends since two months after opening in early 2020. It’s had a no-strollers policy since after its grand opening, when two customers came in with double strollers, blocking walkways within the 40-person taproom. (Staff offers to put strollers in the brewery or to lock them up outside.)

Atkinson is quick to say that he has a 18-month-old and a 4-year-old, clarifying that while he does not personally take his children to breweries, he is not against the endeavor. “We literally bought another brewery to have be able to have families there,” he said of Human Robot’s 5,600-square-foot space on York Road in Jenkintown. That branch of the brewery held a 7 p.m. ball drop event this past New Year’s Eve that was mostly intended for (and attended by) kids.

At around 450 square feet, Kensington’s taproom just isn’t big enough, Atkinson said. All of its tables are high-tops, seats are limited, and the preponderance of kids has sometimes put staff in awkward positions.

“We get a lot of pushback,” he said. “I‘ve had people with their babies on their laps during Eagles games when it’s literally shoulder to shoulder, sitting at the bar with kids in their seat, and I’m like, ‘You’re legally not allowed to do that.’”

A handful of other breweries nationwide have no-kids policies, including Mechanicsburg’s LoveDrafts Brewing Co. and Baltimore’s Union Craft Brewing. Atkinson said hasn’t heard from any colleagues who are considering something similar, but he was happy to see the positive reception. He and staff are ready with alternatives for thirsty parents with kids in tow.

“If you have to have our beer with your kids, then go to the suburbs,” he said. Or go somewhere closer. “Craft Hall is a mile away. They have a [dang] playground.”